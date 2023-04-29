Former Terps cornerback Jakorian Bennett was selected by the Oakland Raiders in the fourth round with the 104th overall pick of the NFL Draft on Saturday afternoon.

Bennett is the second Maryland player to be selected thus far in the 2023 draft, joining fellow starting cornerback Deonte Banks, who was selected in the first round with the 24th overall pick by the New York Giants on Thursday evening.

“Jakorian is a guy that came back to Maryland for an extra year because he had something to prove and he took full advantage of that,” said Maryland Head Coach Michael Locksley. “He developed into a tremendous player and leader during his three years as a Terp. The Raiders are getting a player that will live in the facility and work extremely hard to be an outstanding pro.”

Bennett arrived at Maryland in 2020 after spending the first two years of his college career starring at Hutchinson Community College. He played in four of five games with two starts in a COVID-shortened junior season.

The Mobile, Alabama native had a breakout senior season in 2021, starting all 12 games in which he played for the Terps. He led all Power Five players and ranked sixth nationally among all FBS players with 16 pass breakups, the most by a Terp since Domonique Foxworth had 22 in 2003. He led the Terps in interceptions (three) and pass breakups (13) while also tallying two tackles for loss for seven yards.

After flirting with the idea of entering the 2022 draft, Bennett decided to use his extra COVID year of eligibility and return for the 2022 season. He finished his final season at Maryland with 39 tackles (26 solo), a team-high 11 pass breakups, two interceptions and 1.5 tackles for loss. He tied for third in the Big Ten in pass break-ups (11) and tied for fifth in passes defensed (13). He capped his Maryland career by being named the Duke's Mayo Bowl MVP after securing an interception to seal the Terps win on what would've been a go-ahead drive for NC State.

A Reese's Senior Bowl participant, Bennett led all FBS players in passes defended since the beginning of the 2021 season with 29. He also ran a 4.30 second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, the second fastest time amongst all defensive backs.



