Jalen Smith named to All-Summer League First Team

Former Maryland star Jalen 'Stix' Smith was named to the NBA All-Summer League First Team, it was announced August 18.

Smith, the No. 10 overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft, led the Las Vegas Summer League in rebounds, averaging 12.5 boards per game. He also averaged 16.3 points per game, recording double-doubles in each of the Suns' four contests while shooting 35.7 percent from beyond the arc.

There has been chatter this offseason that the Suns, who advanced all the way to the NBA Finals last season, could possibly be looking to trade Smith. But with Suns veteran forward Dario Saric expected to miss extended time next season after tearing his right ACL in Game 1 of last season's NBA Finals, Smith is likely to see an increased roll with a Phoenix team that should once again compete for an NBA Championship.

NBA All-Summer League First Team

Jalen Johnson - Atlanta Hawks

Davion Mitchell - Sacramento Kings

Trey Murphy III - New Orleans Pelicans

Payton Pritchard - Boston Celtics

Jalen Smith - Phoenix Suns

Cam Thomas - Brooklyn Nets

Obi Toppin - New York Knicks