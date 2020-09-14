TerrapinSportsReport - James Graham adds fourth star, makes Rivals150 debut

Mark Turgeon and Maryland got a big win on the recruiting trail August 19 when top target James Graham III selected the Terps over Auburn, Memphis and Wisconsin.

At the time, Rivals rated Graham as a three-star prospect and he was on the outside looking in on the Rivals150.

On Monday, Graham's stock soared, as the Milwaukee native added a fourth star and jumped all the way up to No. 107 in the latest Rivals150.

With Graham's addition, all three of the Terps' current 2021 commits now reside inside the Rivals150.

Baltimore native Ike Cornish saw his ranking rise four spots to No. 89 in the latest rankings, while fellow Charm City product Julian Reese--Maryland's first commit of the class--dropped one spot to No. 92 nationally.

Maryland last had at least three four-star prospects in a class in 2019 and has not had multiple commits ranked inside the top 100 since 2018.

The Terps are likely to close out the 2021 class with a scoring guard, barring any attrition. To see the full updated rankings, CLICK HERE.