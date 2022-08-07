Jamie Kaiser Jr. commits to Maryland

Kaiser, one of the fastest rising prospects in the country this summer, chose the Terps over fellow finalists Indiana and Virginia.

A former three-star quarterback and safety prospect on the gridiron, Kaiser earned his first Maryland offer during the spring of 2021 from Mike Locksley and the football staff while attending Arlington (Va.) Bishop Ireton of the WCAC.

The 6-foot-6, 200-pound wing played with Team Durant's 16U AAU team in between his sophomore and junior years of high school, teaming with fellow Terps 2023 hoops commit Jahnathan Lamothe.

Following this past highs school basketball season, Kaiser made the switch to New World AAU and his recruitment took off.

Kaiser was one of the top performers this past May at the Hoop Group Southern Jam Fest, earning a number of high-major offers -- including Maryland -- after leading his team to a 5-0 record.

Kaiser's impressive play continued during the first June live period, averaging over 23 points per game with Bishop Ireton at the DMV Hoops Live event before helping lead New World to the Adidas 3SSB AAU circuit championship in July.

Kaiser, who's lead recruiter was first-year assistant David Cox, officially visited Maryland June 8 and the Terps appeared to be in good shape for the local product. But an offer from UCLA and an official visit to Indiana seemed to stand in the way of a commitment.

Indiana got Kaiser's final official visit the last week of July after a scheduled Aug. 1 visit to UCLA was cancelled, but the Terps had the final say, hosting Kaiser Jr. and his father on campus Aug. 4 for one final pitch.

In Kaiser, the Terps are getting a long, strong, high-motor sharpshooter who should be able to come in and contribute immediately as a 3 and D wing.

With the addition of Kaiser, the Terps currently have committed the No. 67 and No. 139-ranked prospects nationally in the 2023 class according to Rivals.

Kaiser is set to participate in the Under Armour Elite 24 game in Chicago next Friday, Aug. 12. He is then set to move down to Florida later this month where he will spend his senior season at IMG Academy.