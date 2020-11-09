TerrapinSportsReport - Jarrett named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

After hauling in five catches for 144 yards in the Terps' 35-19 win at Penn State, including a pair of first-quarter touchdown receptions, Maryland wideout Rakim Jarrett has been named Big Ten Freshman of the Week, the conference announced Monday morning.

Jarrett caught the first touchdown of his young Terps career on the game's opening drive, as quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa found the freshman streaking across the middle of the field for a 42-yard score.

The Landover, Md. native caught his second career touchdown on the Terps' third drive of the game in almost identical fashion as the first, only this time scoring from 62 yards out.

Jarrett became the first Maryland true freshman wide receiver to have two receiving touchdowns and more than 100 receiving yards in a game since current Buffalo Bills star Stefon Diggs in 2012. Jarrett's 144 receiving yards are the third-most receiving yards by a freshman in a single game in school history.

Jarrett is Maryland’s first Big Ten Freshman of the Week since current Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland Jr. earned the honor on Nov. 19, 2018 after rushing for 298 yards and a pair of touchdowns against Ohio State.

The Terps (2-1) return to action on Saturday as they host No. 3 Ohio State (3-0) at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. The game is set to kick at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.