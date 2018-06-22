Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy 2019 three-star cornerback Jayden Curry took his second visit to Maryland in the last three months June 21, this time to camp with the Terps and catch up with some of his favorite coaches in College Park.

Since decommitting from North Carolina back in April, the Virginia Beach native has been entertaining several suitors, including Maryland, Rutgers, Virginia Tech, and Auburn. But an offer in-hand from the Terps and a close relationship with defensive backs coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim, wide receivers coach Chris Beatty, and director of recruiting Marcus Berry have Maryland in good shape to land a commitment before summer’s end.