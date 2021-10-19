Jeshaun Jones, Durell Nchami to miss remainder of 2021 season

Maryland junior wide receiver Jeshaun Jones and junior linebacker Durell Nchami will miss the remainder of the 2021 season, head coach Mike Locksley announced on Tuesday.

Jones suffered a lower-body injury early in the Terps' Oct. 9 loss at Ohio State and will undergo season-ending surgery. He missed the entire 2019 season after suffering a torn ACL prior to the start of the season.

Jones is currently third on the team with 18 receptions, behind Rakim Jarrett (22 catches) and Dontay Demus Jr. (28 catches). Like Jones, Demus Jr. is also out for the remainder of the season after sustaining a gruesome lower-body injury versus Iowa that required surgery.

What was once considered the Terps' deepest position group has now lost two of three starters.

Nchami suffered an upper-body injury that will require season-ending surgery, according to Locksley. He missed the entire 2019 season due to injury.

Nchami, who saw significant time at the JACK linebacker position, was an integral part of a Terps' pass rush that was much improved to start this season. He finishes the year with 3 sacks, two quarterback hits and 13 quarterback hurries. His three sacks were tied for second on the team with defensive lineman Mosiah Nasili-Kite.

Maryland hopes to get several injured players who missed the Terps' last game versus Ohio State back for this week's game versus Minnesota. Cornerbacks Jakorian Bennett and Kenny Bennett are both listed on this week's depth chart after suffering hamstring injuries that caused them to miss the previous game. Locksley said both have practiced this week and he's 'hopeful' they will return Saturday.

Maryland travels to Minnesota this week and will kick off versus the Golden Gophers at 3:30 pm ET on Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.