Maryland will enter the 2019 season without one of it's top offensive playmakers after sophomore wide receiver Jeshaun Jones suffered a torn left ACL during practice August 5, the school announced.

A Fort Myers, Florida native, Jones is coming off of an impressive freshman campaign in which he caught 22 balls for 288 yards and five receiving touchdowns. His five receiving touchdowns are the most by a Maryland freshman since Stefon Diggs in 2012. He also had 173 yards rushing last season, scoring two touchdowns on the ground.



Jones' college career got off to an incredible start at FedEx Field versus Texas, as he threw, caught and rushed for a touchdown in each of his first three collegiate touches. The Terps went on to beat the Longhorns 34-29.



