Maryland football head coach Michael Locksley has named Virginia Tech graduate transfer Josh Jackson the Terps' starting quarterback heading into the 2019 season, the school announced on Monday.

“After an extremely tight camp battle, we felt that Josh earned the starting role,” Locksley said in a statement. “Josh and Piggy (Tyrrell Pigrome) pushed each other throughout the summer and into camp. We are excited about the talent in the quarterback room and strongly feel that we can win with both guys. We’ll find ways to utilize each of their talents, but are confident with Josh leading the team.”

Jackson initially announced his commitment to Maryland back in February, enrolling in May and participating in summer workouts prior to the start of fall camp.

The 6-foot-2, 218-pound quarterback started all 13 games for the Hokies in 2017, throwing for 2,991 yards and 20 touchdowns, while also rushing for 324 yards and 6 touchdowns during his redshirt freshman season. He led all Power Five freshmen quarterbacks in passing yards and completions (236) that season, while also ranking second in touchdown passes. He also set Virginia Tech freshmen records for touchdown passes, passing yards and 200+ yard passing games (9) in 2017.

An Ann Arbor, Michigan native, Jackson started the first three games for the Hokies last season throwing for 575 yards and five touchdowns, before suffering a season-ending injury.

Pigrome has appeared in 23 games for Maryland, with four starts at quarterback. He has thrown for 1,058 yards and six touchdowns, while rushing for another 477 yards and six touchdowns in those appearances.

Maryland opens the 2019 season this Saturday, August 31 when the Terps host the Howard Bison at noon from inside Maryland Stadium. The game will be televised by the Big Ten Network.

