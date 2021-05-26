JUCO OL Aric Harris commits to Maryland

Maryland added what should be the final piece to the 2021 recruiting class May 26, when Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College offensive lineman Aric Harris announced his commitment via social media.

A Pensacola, Fla. native, Harris was offered by Maryland back on May 18. He wasted little time in committing to the Terps, choosing Maryland over offers from schools such as Delaware State and New Mexico State. He will have four years to complete three seasons at Maryland.

The 6-foot-4, 295-pound Harris will join former Hutchinson teammate Gereme Spraggins, a Maryland native who played at Arundel High School, in College Park.

With the addition of Harris, the Terps add a college experienced center to the offensive line room who could potentially start next season, allowing Spencer Anderson to remain at tackle.

Harris and No. 1-ranked Hutchinson C.C. are currently 7-0 during the current spring season and will face No. 2 Snow College in the 2020-2021 NJCAA National Championship Game on Saturday, June 5 in Little Rock, Arkansas.