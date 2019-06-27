ASA College (Brooklyn, N.Y.) center and former St. John’s College High (Washington, D.C.) three-star, Josh Jefferson, initially chose to leave his home state of Maryland when he committed to UMass’ 2018 recruiting class, but some time in JUCO has given him an opportunity to eventually suit up for the hometown Terps.

The 6-foot-4, 295-pound blocker picked up a camp offer from Maryland June 21 and referred to the look from the Terps as a “dream come true.”