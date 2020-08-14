TerrapinSportsReport - JUCO OL Corey Diaz talks Maryland offer, what's next

JUCO OL Corey Diaz talks Maryland offer, what's next
Maryland has become a common destination for Independence (Kan.) Community College JUCO recruits, having signed four Pirates last cycle with perhaps another on the way for the Terps’ 2021 class.
Independence offensive tackle Corey Diaz picked up his first offer July 24. It was from Maryland, and the 6-foot-6, 330-pound blocker said receiving his first offer from a Power Five school felt surreal.
“It’s relieving to finally get my first offer — less worries about where I’m going to go at the next level. And it’s also a huge plus that my first offer is a Power Five, Big Ten school. It doesn’t feel real,” Diaz told TSR.
Diaz said the offer came out of the blue seeing as how Maryland coaches had only begun talking to him two days prior. But he has quickly built a relationship with Terps outside linebackers coach, Brawley Evans.
“I like [Evans]. When he talks to me, he doesn’t talk as much about football. He tries to get to know me on a personal level,” Diaz said. “He asks about my family and tries to get to know me as a person, not just a player.”
