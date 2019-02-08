Maryland landed a commitment from Mesabi Range C.C. (Virginia, Minn.) two-star defensive end Samuel Okuayinonu Jan. 27 while the JUCO standout was on his official visit to College Park, and the 6-foot-2, 275-pound pass rusher made it official Feb. 6 by signing with the Terps.

“I’m so excited,” Okuayinonu told TSR. “I’ve worked so hard to get to this moment. So I’m just trying to sign that paper and get it over with so I can get back to the grind and finish out strong here with school and just go to Maryland and ball out.”

Born and raised in Liberia, Okuayinonu moved to Massachusetts when he was 13 and eventually discovered his passion for football. He has visited the state of Maryland numerous times before because of family that lives there, but his official visit to College Park during the last weekend in January was his first time seeing the Terps’ campus, which helped solidify his decision along with the potential to get on the field early.