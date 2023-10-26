Reese is one of 20 forwards to be named to the preseason watch list and one of only two from the Big Ten, along with Illinois' Coleman Hawkins.

Maryland junior forward Julian Reese was named to the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Watch List, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Thursday.

This marks the third straight year that a Terrapin forward has been featured on the Karl Malone watch list, as current fifth-year senior Donta Scott was named to the watch list the past two seasons. Other Terps that have previously been named to the Karl Malone Award watch list include current Indiana Pacers forward Jalen 'Stix' Smith and former NBA forward Jake Layman.

Reese was the tied as the Terps' second-leading scorer a season ago, while also averaging a team-high 7.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game. He also led the Terps with seven double-doubles last season, while his .632 field goal percentage was the third-highest in program history. He was named honorable mention All-Big Ten.

The award, now in it's 10th year and named after former Utah Jazz Hall of Fame power forward Karl Malone, is presented annually to the nation's top collegiate power forward.

"We are proud to recognize this group of student-athletes as the best power forwards in the collegiate game this season," said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. "To be named to the watchlist of the Karl Malone Award is a great honor, and we are excited to have Karl's unique perspective alongside our selection committee each year."

The 20-person preseason watch list will be shortened to 10 in late January, before being narrowed down to a final five in late February. The winner will be selected in March.

Reese and the Terps open the 2023-2024 season Nov. 7 when they host Mount St. Mary's at Xfinity Center. Tip time is slated for 7 p.m.