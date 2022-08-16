Kaiser shines on national stage, leading recruitment of local four-star

Kaiser showed off his range with a deep, NBA three while also showing off his athleticism with alley-oop finishes at the rim. But perhaps even more impressive was his ability to pull down four offensive rebounds, including one tip in, and flash excellent vision for someone his size with four assists, including a pretty dime to Baltimore native Derik Queen.

Playing in the Under Armour Elite 24 game in Chicago Aug. 12, just five days after committing to Kevin Willard and the Terps, Kaiser put on a show, scoring 14 points while adding six rebounds and four assists in just over 14 minutes of action.

Newest Maryland basketball commit Jamie Kaiser Jr. got the chance to show off his stuff for Terp fans and all hoops fans alike not long after announcing he would be bringing his talents to College Park.

Kaiser also had the second-highest +/- of anyone that played in the game (16), only trailing 6-foot-10, five-star forward Matas Buzelis (17).

Among those playing in the game were a couple of key Maryland recruiting targets, including South Kent (Conn.) point guard Elmarko Jackson and Queen, a 6-foot-8, 245-pound forward from Baltimore who currently attends Montverde Academy in Florida.

It is another top recruiting target, however, that Kaiser has been helping lead the charge for since committing to Maryland.

"DeShawn Harris-Smith," Kaiser told Glenn Clark on his radio show Aug. 15. "I’ve tried to talk to him as much as possible. I’m just like, we can just build something that’s crazy that makes people want to stay home. I feel like if the DMV had guys that stayed home, they’d be contending for championships every year just because the talent is so rich.

"It’s something special about staying at home and doing it in front of your own people, is what I always tell him. He’s such a good player, he can go anywhere he wants. But I just try to tell him there’s just a certain freedom you’ll get and a certain comfort level you’ll have and you’ll be able to expand your game the more comfortable you feel because you won’t have to worry about much else."

Harris-Smith, a four-star guard out of Fairfax (Va.) Paul VI who led Team Takeover to the Nike EYBL Peach Jam championship game, recently cut his list down to a final five of Indiana, Maryland, Penn State, Villanova and Xavier. He is expected to announce his decision before the end of August.



With Kaiser showing out at the Elite 24 game after an impressive summer that included finishing second in scoring at the DMV Live event and helping lead New World to an Adidas 3SSB championship, look for him to see a significant bump in the Rivals rankings when they are updated later this month.