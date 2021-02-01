TerrapinSportsReport - Kwame Evans stacking up high-major offers

IN HIS OWN WORDS

George Washington: “One of their coaches has always been close to my dad and their system of play fits me. I like that they play fast-paced.” Maryland: “Their assistant coach grew up with my dad so they have always been in contact. Their system of play is great, and they always go against tough competition every game” Pittsburgh: “Jeff Capel has been in contact with my dad. They want people that go through their program to succeed in life and not just on the court and I like their system as well” Illinois: “I have been watching them play well against any college they play against and I like their culture they have created up there”

EVANS' RECRUITMENT CONTINUED

Things are still early with Evans recruitment, and programs are not allowed to contact him directly, but there are a couple of programs who have yet to offer, who keep in close contact about him. “Florida State, Indiana and Kentucky check in with my coaches a lot. I’m not sure why they haven’t offered yet, but I think one will come when I’m close to graduating” Even with him being so young, Evans does have an idea with what he is looking for in a college program. “The atmosphere at the school and where in their system they put me. I don’t want to just be locked in at one position but be able to play at multiple positions on the floor. I also will look at their education at the school”

EVANS ON THE FLOOR

Evans has basketball in his blood. “My dad played basketball at George Washington (averaged 19 and 5 his senior year) and my uncle played basketball at Bowie State and now my cousin, Che Evans, is a freshman at San Diego State.” His skill set, combined with his size is really what sets Evans apart, especially at such a young age. “I’m versatile. I can shoot the ball well, handle on break, or be another ball handler for the team. I can finish at the rim. I play defense, block shots and make winning plays,” Evans said.



RIVALS' REACTION