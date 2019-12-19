Late official visit convinced 4-star Isaiah Jacobs on Maryland
The Maryland Terrapins had not signed a prospect out of the state of Oklahoma in the Rivals era, until Wednesday. Four-star running back Isaiah Jacobs’ announcement that he was headed to College Pa...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news