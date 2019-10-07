Maryland junior running back and kick returner Javon Leake has been named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday. Leake was also selected to the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll following his impressive performance in Maryland’s 48-7 win at Rutgers.

In the win over Rutgers, Leake finished with five carries for 65 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, one catch for three yards and two kickoff returns for 122 yards, including a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to open the second half of play. His 100-yard kickoff return at Rutgers marked Maryland's longest kickoff return since Ty Johnson also ran one back 100 yards at Ohio State on October 7, 2017.



Saturday marked the second time in his career that Leake, a Greensboro, North Carolina native, returned a kickoff for a touchdown and was named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week. He returned a kickoff 97 yards for a score against Illinois last season. He also rushed for 140 yards and three touchdowns in that game, becoming the first player in Big Ten history to garner both offensive player of the week and special teams player of the week honors in the same week.

Leake's all-around performance at Rutgers earned him recognition on the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll this week. The Louisville Sports Commission gives the Award annually to the most versatile player in major college football.

The Terps (3-2, 1-1 B1G) returns to action this Saturday when they travel to Purdue (1-4, 0-2 B1G). The game is set to kick at noon and will be broadcast on BTN and the Maryland Sports Radio Network.