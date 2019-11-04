TerrapinSportsReport

Maryland junior running back and kick returner Javon Leake has been named Big Ten Co-Special Teams Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday morning.

Leake returned two kickoffs for 113 yards, including a 97-yard touchdown against No. 14 Michigan on Saturday. He also had nine carries for 38 yards rushing.



The 97-yard score marked the third kickoff return touchdown of Leake's career, tying him with Torrey Smith for the most in program history. Leake also passed former teammate Ty Johnson on Maryland’s all-time kick return yardage list. The junior now sits in seventh all-time at Maryland with 1,228 kickoff return yards.

Leake’s two kickoff return touchdowns this season is tied for the most in the FBS. He leads the Big Ten in kickoff return touchdowns, kickoff return yards (595) and kickoff return average (29.8).

This marks Leake’s second Big Ten weekly award of the season and fourth of his career. He was named the conferences special teams player of the week after returning a kickoff 100-yards for a touchdown earlier this season against Rutgers. Last season, Leake returned a kickoff 97-yards for a touchdown while also scoring three rushing touchdowns in the same game against Illinois en route to becoming the first player in Big Ten history to garner offensive player of the week and special teams player of the week in the same week.

The Terps return to action this Saturday when they travel to Columbus, Ohio where they will face the No. 3-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. The game is set to kickoff at noon ET and will be televised on Fox.



