National Signing Day delivered several pieces of good news to Maryland head coach Mike Locksley and his staff, but none bigger than a surprise commitment from presumably the Terps’ future starting quarterback.

When Warren Easton Senior (New Orleans) four-star dual-threat quarterback Lance Legendre took his spot on the dais at his high school Feb. 6 to announce where he would be attending college and extending his playing career, the choice came down to two schools--Florida State and Maryland.

With Maryland arriving late to the party and offering Legendre just two weeks before signing day, most expected the 6-foot-3, 206-pound signal caller to be heading for Tallahassee, where he took an official visit Jan. 25. But Legendre took his last official to College Park just days before his decision and saw enough to roll with the Terps over the Seminoles.