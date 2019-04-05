One of the top remaining prospects available this spring, Quinones has scheduled an official visit to Indiana (April 12) , and another to Michigan (April 29) . Already, he has been to the campuses at LSU , Maryland and Memphis . Quinones is down to a final school list of seven that includes all five, along with Georgia and Ohio State , though unofficial visits to either of the two does not look promising.

Top-50 senior Lester Quinones is inching closer to his college decision. The four-star prospect has set two more official visit dates that he will take later this month, of which will complete the five official visits that a high school senior is allotted.

Quinones is most valued for his toughness and shot making prowess. He took a prep year this winter at IMG Academy and saw his stock improve further with some of the nation’s best jumping into his recruitment. Much of the talk throughout his season surrounded his likely commitment to LSU. However, upon the recent reports that have connected Will Wade and a pay-for-play scheme that has led to his suspension, LSU has fallen back to the pack.

Within the past two weeks, Quinones has hosted Maryland’s Mark Turgeon and Memphis’ Penny Hardaway for in-home visits. Each program is now thought of as the co-favorite for him. However, the next few weeks should clarify the race for Quinones which should then lead to a commitment in May.

Wherever he does land, the respective fan base should expect for a 6-foot-5, tough, active and an uberly-confident shot maker in Quinones. He has the chance to complete a contending program’s roster this spring and in doing so, enhance their chances of success next season.