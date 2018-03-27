HYATTSVILLE, Md. -- One of the top standouts from this year’s Metro Challenge 60, Washington (D.C.) McKinley Tech 2020 three-star forward Woody Newton showed why he is already highly coveted by some of the nation’s top programs, including Maryland.

At 6-foot-7 with excellent length, Newton showed the ability to handle the ball like a guard, beat his man off the dribble and knock down the occasional three.

It is that size and skill set that led to Maryland offering Newton on March 22.

TSR caught up with Newton at the Metro Challenge 60 to learn more about his Maryland offer and where things currently stand in his recruitment.