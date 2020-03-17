News More News
football

Local ATH Roman Hemby has 'great' visit at Maryland

Pat Donohue
Staff Writer

After receiving a hometown offer from Maryland Feb. 24, Bel Air (Md.) John Carroll 2021 two-star athlete Roman Hemby took a trip to College Park the weekend of March 6-8 and is looking forward to continuing to build his relationship with the Terps as well as eventually take a return trip to campus.

