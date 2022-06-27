Local athlete Mykel Morman commits to Maryland

Maryland head coach Mike Locksley got a daily double on Sunday, as Upper Marlboro (Md.) Wise athlete Mykel Morman announced his commitment to the Terps via social media.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound athlete earned his first Division I offer from Maryland after camping in College Park back on June 17. He then returned to campus with a select group of teammates from the Maryland public 4A powerhouse and blew the staff away with his speed.

Morman reportedly ran multiple 4.4-second 40-yard dash times in front of the Maryland staff.

A multi-sport athlete at Wise, Morman plays both defensive back and wide receiver for the Puma football team. Not surprisingly, he is also a star on the track team, having set a new school record in the 100-meter dash at the state championship meet, earning honorable mention All-Met honors this spring.

Morman is the eighth commit overall and the fourth in-state member of the Terps' 2023 class.