Until recently, Maryland was solely locked in on recruiting one local quarterback in the 2021 class — Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga five-star Caleb Williams. But as of March 13, the Terps decided to give a second prospect at the position a look by extending an offer to Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard quarterback Brian Plummer.

The 6-foot-3, 192-pound gunslinger adds Maryland to an offer list that also includes Morgan State, Rhode Island (offered March 16), and Toledo. But with the Terps being his first and currently only Power Five offer, Plummer was thrilled to receive the news.