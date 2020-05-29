 TerrapinSportsReport - Local RB Hemby remains high on Maryland
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-29 09:06:34 -0500') }} football Edit

Local RB Hemby remains high on Maryland

Pat Donohue
Staff Writer

Bel Air (Md.) John Carroll 2021 two-star athlete Roman Hemby had big plans for his recruitment this spring and summer, including return trips to some of his top suitors, but the restrictions placed on visits because of the Coronavirus pandemic has halted his course of action and left him with a lot to think about with his most recent visit to Maryland the freshest on his mind.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}