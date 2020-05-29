TerrapinSportsReport - Local RB Hemby remains high on Maryland

Local RB Hemby remains high on Maryland
Bel Air (Md.) John Carroll 2021 two-star athlete Roman Hemby had big plans for his recruitment this spring and summer, including return trips to some of his top suitors, but the restrictions placed on visits because of the Coronavirus pandemic has halted his course of action and left him with a lot to think about with his most recent visit to Maryland the freshest on his mind.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news