“Happy Mother’s Day Ma, I’m going to college for free!,” Reese said in an Instagram post. “Pack your stuff and move down college park to see both of the stars you created.”

Maryland assistant Bino Ranson led the charge with Reese, keeping in constant contact with the 6-foot-9 forward. He visited College Park on numerous occasions, including with his sister Angel, who will suit up for the Maryland women's team as a freshman next season.

It was the family vibe Reese got at Maryland that really resonated with him.

“I really don’t care about distance or how far I am away from home, but it’s like a family (at Maryland),” Reese told TSR last winter. “That’s what I like about them.”

At 205 pounds, Reese has room to add strength to his frame. He projects as a stretch four at the next level, with potential to guard both front court spots.

"The lefty was superb throughout his stay in Hampton, making shots out of the mid-range, finishing with efficiency in the lane and providing for further production out in the open floor,” national recruiting expert Corey Evans said last May. “He has to get stronger and continue to round out his game, but the foundation is there for Reese to be a regional high major target over the next two years.”

Reese, an Owning Mills, Maryland native, becomes Mark Turgeon’s first pledge in the 2021 class. He is the No. 108-ranked player in the class nationally and the third-ranked player in the state of Maryland.