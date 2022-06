Local TE AJ Szymanski commits to Maryland

Maryland football landed their second commitment in as many days Sunday when Towson (Md.) Loyola Blakefield three-star tight end AJ Szymanski announced his intentions via social media.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pounder chose the Terps over offers from Army, Navy, Temple, UConn and more.

Szymanski initially took in a Terps spring practice back in March and Maryland officially offered on May 25. He committed immediately following his official visit over the weekend.

Szymanski becomes the seventh commit overall in Maryland's 2023 class and is the first tight end to commit. He also becomes the third in-state member of the 2023 class.