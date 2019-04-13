The Terps added a second pledge to their 2020 class April 12 when Potomac (Oxon Hill, Md.) 3-star wide receiver Corey Dyches decided to stay home at the next level and commit to Maryland.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Dyches chose the Terps over other Power Five suitors such as Boston College, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Rutgers and Syracuse. His commitment came on the heels of an unofficial visit to College Park April 11 during which he took in Maryland’s spring practice.



The local product is the second three-star recruit from the DMV to commit to Maryland’s 2020 class joining DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) offensive guard Jordan White, who got the ball rolling in early March.

While playing in eight games for Potomac as a junior last season, Dyches recorded 33 receptions for 624 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns for the Wolverines. Dyches also had plenty of success at defensive back in high school. The Terps coaching staff could ultimately decide that he is a better fit on the defensive side of the ball depending on how roster attrition works out.

Maryland head coach Michael Locksley has put a heavy emphasis on keeping the top talent in the DMV at home to play for the Terps. The start of his 2020 class certainly reflects those efforts and Dyches is a local prospect that he has had a relationship with for quite some time.

"That’s a great opportunity for [Locksley],” Dyches told Rivals back in December after Locksley was announced as Maryland’s next head coach. “He came to visit me last year when he was the OC at Alabama. He deserved the job."