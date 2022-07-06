Local three-star linebacker Daniel Wingate commits to Maryland

Mike Locksley and the Terps landed their second member of the 2023 class from Laurel (Md.) St. Vincent Pallotti on June 6, when three-star linebacker Daniel Wingate announced his commitment to Maryland.

Wingate chose the Terps over offers from Boston College, Penn State, West Virginia and more.

Like high school teammate and fellow Terps commit Alex Moore, Wingate first impressed Maryland coaches when he camped in College Park. He then returned to Maryland's campus with Moore for a mid-week official visit June 21, announcing his commitment a couple of weeks later.

Wingate is the 15th commit overall and the sixth in-state product to join Maryland's 2023 class.



