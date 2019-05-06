MANALAPAN, N.J. -- It takes a special athlete to be able to earn Division I scholarships in both football and basketball, let alone from schools that represent major conferences like the Big Ten and SEC. But St. Frances (Baltimore, Md.) 2020 four-star safety Jordan Toles is just that.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder appears to have what it takes to have an impact on the gridiron and hardwood at the next level, which has helped him receive offers in both football and basketball from Maryland and LSU.

The list of schools pursuing Toles as a dual-sport athlete could certainly grow, but for now, the Terps and Tigers are the programs offering him the opportunity he’s looking for.