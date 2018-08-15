Maryland has picked up a commitment from local three-star wing Ricky Lindo, who will enroll at the school as a member of the 2018 class and join this year's team, a source told TSR.

Lindo, a graduate of Washington (D.C.) Woodrow Wilson, had previously reclassified to 2019 and planned on taking a prep year at Northfield (Mass.) North Herman.

The 6-foot-7 wing forward ran with DC Premier on the Under Armour circuit during the spring and summer and saw his recruitment pick up significantly following a big month of July out in Las Vegas in which he helped DC Premier to an Under Armour Finals championship, averaging 11.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. DC Premier closed out the month of July by winning the Fab 48 title before departing Sin City.

Maryland and head coach Mark Turgeon were in need of a wing following the departure of Kevin Huerter to the NBA and hosted Lindo on a visit just before departing for their recent trip to Italy.

Lindo should be able to help out at the three as well as play some small ball four due to his length and athleticism. The Terps now have a six man class for 2018 with the addition of Lindo, who joins Jalen Smith, Eric Ayala, Aaron Wiggins, Serrell Smith and Trace Ramsey.