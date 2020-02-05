TerrapinSportsReport

COLLEGE PARK, Md. – University of Maryland Head Coach Michael Locksley announced updates to his coaching staff as the Terrapins head into the 2020 season. Brian Williams, who coached outside linebackers in 2019, will now coach the defensive line. Brawley Evans, who has served as an analyst on the Terps staff for the past four seasons, has been promoted to outside linebackers coach.

“We’re extremely excited to promote Brawley to an on-field coaching role,” said Locksley. “He’s been a key part of the Terps staff the past four years and has earned this opportunity. Brawley has exceptional relationships with our current players and is extremely well respected in the DMV area. I’m really pleased with our coaching staff heading into the 2020 season.”

Evans began his second stint at Maryland in 2016 after spending two season as the defensive backs coach/recruiting coordinator at Morgan State. Prior to his time on the Bears staff, Evans was a graduate assistant coach at Maryland from 2012-13. He assisted the Terps defensive coaches, working primarily with the linebackers, and assisted in recruiting and scouting opponents.

Prior to Maryland, Evans was the defensive backs coach at Our Lady of Good Counsel High School. During his four-year tenure, the Falcons won three straight WCAC championships and ranked nationally in USA Today (2009, 2010 and 2011). His first coaching position came as head junior varsity coach and offensive coordinator at Baltimore Lutheran School in 2008. Before pursuing a career in coaching, Evans spent two years as an all-conference running back at West Liberty State in West Virginia. He also gained all-conference honors at Southwestern Junior College in Chula Vista, California. The Baltimore native, Evans attended Dundalk High School where he was an all-state running back for the Owls.Locksley also announced that Matt Robinson (’14), who served as a graduate assistant in 2019, has been promoted to Quality Control Analyst.