Locksley hires Brewer as wide receivers coach, Miller promoted

Brewer comes to Maryland having coached some of the best wide receivers to play the game over the last 25 years, including a pair of Biletnikoff Award winners in Randy Moss and Justin Blackmon, and Biletnikoff finalist Dez Bryant.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- University of Maryland Head Football Coach Michael Locksley announced the addition of veteran coach Gunter Brewer to his staff on Wednesday. Brewer will serve as Wide Receivers Coach and Passing Game Coordinator. Locksley also announced that Tight Ends Coach Mike Miller has been promoted to Co-Offensive Coordinator.

A veteran with over 30 years of coaching experience in both the collegiate and professional ranks, Brewer most recently served as the wide receivers coach at Louisville for the past three seasons.

At Louisville, Brewer guided Tutu Atwell to All-America and First Team All-ACC plaudits in 2019. Atwell set the Louisville program record for receiving yards in a season (1,276) while also tying the school mark with 12 touchdowns. He was the first Cardinal wide receiver to record over 1,000 yards in a season since 2007.

Before his time at Louisville, Brewer was the wide receivers coach for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018, working with a unit that featured veteran wide receivers Alshon Jeffrey and Nelson Agholor. Under Brewer’s direction, Jeffrey recorded his highest receiving yardage (843) and reception totals (65) in a single season since 2014. Agholor recorded career highs in receptions (64) and yards after the catch (350). In 2018, Philadelphia registered the seventh-ranked passing offense in the NFL.

Brewer served as the Co-Offensive Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach at the University of North Carolina from 2012-17. During his time at UNC, he coached four of the top five wide receivers on the Tar Heels’ all-time receptions list and UNC set the school record for passing yards five times. The Tar Heels threw for more than 3,500 yards each season from 2012-16. North Carolina led the NCAA in yards per play (7.3) and ranked ninth in scoring offense (school-record 40.7 points per game) en route to the program’s first-ever appearance in the ACC Championship Game during the 2015 season.

Brewer has also held coaching positions at Ole Miss, Oklahoma State and Marshall.

Miller served as Maryland’s Tight Ends Coach and Passing Game Coordinator in 2021, a year in which the Terps offense set numerous school records. Maryland’s potent offensive attack totaled 3,960 yards through the air and 5,740 total yards - both program bests. Terrapin quarterbacks, led by Taulia Tagovailoa, completed 339 passes with a 69.3 percent completion percentage, both also school records.

Miller helped guide tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo to a stellar 2021 season as the senior posted 52 catches for 447 yards and five touchdowns. Okonkwo ranked first in the Big Ten in receptions in conference games (41) and second in receiving touchdowns (five). He hauled in 12 receptions against Penn State, the second-most in a game by any Big Ten player this season, and his 112 receiving yards at Michigan State were the second-most by any tight end in a Big Ten game this season.