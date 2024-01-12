Abdul-Rahim, a Washington, D.C. native who has deep ties to the DMV area, previously coached at Maryland from 2016-18. He has experience at the high school and collegiate levels, with stops including Alabama, Boston College and serving as the Head Coach at Friendship Collegiate Academy in DC from 2004-13.

COLLEGE PARK, MD -- University of Maryland head football coach Michael Locksley announced today that Aazaar Abdul-Rahim has joined the Terrapins coaching staff. This will be Abdul-Rahim’s second stint in College Park and he will serve as Maryland's Co-Defensive coordinator, Associate Head Coach for Defense and cornerbacks coach.

"I'm thrilled to add Aazaar to the coaching staff and to get him back home,” said Locksley. “I have a great long-standing relationship with him and know he means so much to so many that are from this area. In addition to his ties to the DMV and ability to recruit at a very high level, Aazaar also has a proven track record of developing student-athletes both on and off the field, and setting them up for long-term success."

Abdul-Rahim arrives back at Maryland after spending four years coaching at Boston College. He was elevated prior to the 2023 season to serve as BC’s co-defensive coordinator, while retaining his coaching responsibilities with the Eagle defensive backs.

The Boston College secondary flourished under Abdul-Rahim’s tutelage, ranking fourth in the ACC by allowing just 197.1 yards per game through the air in 2023. Abdul-Rahim mentored First Team All-ACC selection Elijah Jones, who led the conference in interceptions (5) and passes defended (13).

Adbul-Rahim and his secondary helped BC rank third nationally in passing yards allowed (173.5 per game) during the 2021 season. The Eagles were also top-30 nationally in six other defensive categories: total defense, red zone defense, first downs allowed, third down percentage, team passing efficiency, and defensive touchdowns.

Abdul-Rahim came to Boston College after spending the 2019 season at UMass as defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach. Prior to UMass, Abdul-Rahim spent three seasons at Maryland working in the secondary. Abdul-Rahim developed Maryland’s defensive backs into one of the strongest units in the Big Ten, with all-conference recognition given to Darnell Savage, Jr. and Antoine Brooks, Jr. in 2017 and 2018, JC Jackson in 2017 and Tino Ellis in 2018.

In addition to his coaching duties, Abdul-Rahim was instrumental in the Terps’ recruiting efforts. He was a key factor in Maryland signing a consensus top-20 recruiting class in 2017 and a top-30 group in 2018. During his final two years as a member of the staff, Maryland inked 17 four-star student-athletes and eight members of the ESPN300 to National Letters of Intent. As a result, Abdul-Rahim was recognized by 247Sports in 2018 as one of the top recruiting assistant coaches in the Big Ten.

Overall, 2018 was a rousing success on the recruiting trail and in the secondary for the Terrapins. Abdul-Rahim assisted with the recruiting efforts as Maryland collected a consensus top-30 class before helping the Terps’ defense develop into one of the most disruptive in the nation. The defense recorded 23 turnovers forced, including 18 interceptions and five fumble recoveries, and added 32 pass breakups. The 18 interceptions ranked tied for the fifth-most in FBS during the season.

In 2017, Abdul-Rahim was vital in aiding the Terps in landing nine of the top 20 players from the state of Maryland and three of the top nine players from Washington, D.C. Rivals.com recognized him as one of the top 25 recruiters nationally for the class of 2017.

Abdul-Rahim joined the Maryland staff in 2016 after a two-year stint at Alabama where he first served as a defensive analyst in 2014 before he was promoted to the assistant director of player personnel in 2015.

During his two seasons at Alabama, the Crimson Tide were selected for the College Football Playoffs in both years and won the national championship in 2015. Additionally, Alabama collected the No. 1 ranked recruiting class in the nation during each seasons.

Abdul-Rahim made his mark in his hometown as the head coach of Friendship Collegiate Academy. After he founded the school’s football program in 2004, Abdul-Rahim turned it into a national powerhouse and accumulated 62 wins during his tenure while he also led the team to a District of Columbia State Athletic Association championship in 2012. He helped over 100 players earn scholarships to play college football.

The Abdul-Rahim File

Birthday: Nov. 1, 1976

Hometown: Washington, D.C.

Alma Mater: San Diego State, 1998

Coaching Career

2024-present: Maryland (Co-Defensive Coordinator, Associate Head Coach for Defense, Cornerbacks)

2023: Boston College (Co-Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Backs)

2021-22: Boston College (Associate Head Coach/Defensive Backs/Defensive Pass Game Coordinator)

2020: Boston College (Defensive Backs/Defensive Pass Game Coordinator)

2019: UMass (Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Backs)

2018: Maryland (Cornerbacks)

2016-17: Maryland (Defensive Backs)

2015: Alabama (Assistant Director of Player Personnel)

2014: Alabama (Defensive Analyst)

2004-13: Friendship Collegiate Academy (Head Coach)