TerrapinSportsReport - Locksley to hire former Lackey head coach for off-field role

Maryland head coach Michael Locksley plans to hire Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park head coach Scott Chadwick to replace outgoing Director of Recruiting Taylor Edwards, TSR has learned.

A LaPlata, Maryland native, Chadwick led Bowie High School to a Maryland 4A state title in 2001. He then became head coach at Lackey High School in Charles County, where he spent four seasons, going 40-10 and leading the Chargers to back-to-back 3A state championship games in 2003 and 2004.

Chadwick has spent the past six seasons leading the Myers Park program, with the 2018 team reaching the N.C. 4A state semifinals. Among the players Chadwick coached at Myers Park are the sons of former NFL stars Muhsin Muhammad and Drey Bly. He also coached Rivals250 quarterback and North Carolina Tar Heels commit Drake Maye.

Locksley and Chadwick's relationship dates back to their days together as undergrads at Towson University. The two remained close over the years as Locksley's recruiting territory would often overlap with whatever school Chadwick was coaching at.