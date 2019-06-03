Mane enjoys first official visit to Maryland
Vanier College (Montreal, Quebec) 2020 four-star point guard Karim Mane took his first official visit over the weekend and chose Maryland as the destination. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound Canadian prospect was on campus in College Park May 31-June 2 and came away from his trip raving about the Terps.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news