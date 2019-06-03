News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-03 09:49:21 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Mane enjoys first official visit to Maryland

Rplhrt4ebrsvnk2trr5k
Karim Mane
Pat Donohue
Staff Writer

Vanier College (Montreal, Quebec) 2020 four-star point guard Karim Mane took his first official visit over the weekend and chose Maryland as the destination. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound Canadian prospect was on campus in College Park May 31-June 2 and came away from his trip raving about the Terps.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}