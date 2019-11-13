TerrapinSportsReport

Rivals three-star guard Marcus Dockery officially joined the Maryland men's basketball family Nov. 13, signing his letter of intent and becoming the first member of the Terps' 2020 recruiting class, the school announced.

“I’m very excited to officially sign with Maryland and realize my dreams of playing college basketball for a school I always wanted to attend are coming true,” Dockery said in a statement. “I want to thank Coach Turgeon and the entire coaching staff for believing in me and inspiring me to be great. I love the fans at Maryland can’t wait to play for them. Maryland is getting a great person off the court who brings high energy on the court both on offense and defense. And I’ll always have a big smile.”

A Washington, D.C. native who starred at Theodore Roosevelt High School as a sophomore, Dockery is the 33rd-ranked point guard nationally by Rivals. Having spent last season at Arlington (Va.) Bishop O'Connell of the WCAC where he led the team in scoring, Dockery is playing his senior season at national powerhouse Brewster Academy (N.H.), which has won six National Prep Championships since 2010 under head coach Jason Smith, including two in the past three seasons.

“We are thrilled to have Marcus and his family officially sign with us today,” Turgeon said in a statement. “Marcus is a combo guard who is a terrific shooter with deep range. He can create for himself and his teammates. He’s a solid young man from a great family in the Washington, D.C. area who really wanted to be a Terp.”

Dockery comes from a DC Premier AAU program which has been a major pipeline of talent for the Terps in recent years. Current Maryland sophomore forward Ricky Lindo Jr., as well as freshman bigs Makhi and Makhel Mitchell all played for DC Premier.