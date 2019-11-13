TerrapinSportsReport

Marcus Dockery signs with Maryland basketball
Rivals three-star guard Marcus Dockery officially joined the Maryland men's basketball family Nov. 13, signing his letter of intent and becoming the first member of the Terps' 2020 recruiting class, the school announced.
“I’m very excited to officially sign with Maryland and realize my dreams of playing college basketball for a school I always wanted to attend are coming true,” Dockery said in a statement. “I want to thank Coach Turgeon and the entire coaching staff for believing in me and inspiring me to be great. I love the fans at Maryland can’t wait to play for them. Maryland is getting a great person off the court who brings high energy on the court both on offense and defense. And I’ll always have a big smile.”
A Washington, D.C. native who starred at Theodore Roosevelt High School as a sophomore, Dockery is the 33rd-ranked point guard nationally by Rivals. Having spent last season at Arlington (Va.) Bishop O'Connell of the WCAC where he led the team in scoring, Dockery is playing his senior season at national powerhouse Brewster Academy (N.H.), which has won six National Prep Championships since 2010 under head coach Jason Smith, including two in the past three seasons.
“We are thrilled to have Marcus and his family officially sign with us today,” Turgeon said in a statement. “Marcus is a combo guard who is a terrific shooter with deep range. He can create for himself and his teammates. He’s a solid young man from a great family in the Washington, D.C. area who really wanted to be a Terp.”
Dockery comes from a DC Premier AAU program which has been a major pipeline of talent for the Terps in recent years. Current Maryland sophomore forward Ricky Lindo Jr., as well as freshman bigs Makhi and Makhel Mitchell all played for DC Premier.
What they’re saying:
Marcus and Felicia Dockery, parents: “We are so proud of Marcus and want to thank Coach Turgeon and his staff for their commitment to him. We love what is being built for the future at Maryland between the program itself and the new performance center. Marcus wanted to stay local and is a family man. He feels his values will shine at Maryland. Marcus has always considered himself an underdog and wants to prove himself. We have always loved going to the games and Marcus can’t wait to play in front of the incredible Maryland fans.”
Jason Smith, head coach of Brewster Academy: “Marcus is a very charismatic and friendly young man who has already made an impact in our community. He shoots the ball very well from the perimeter. Marcus has been working very hard in our weight room with a goal to get better every day so he will be prepared when he steps foot on campus at Maryland.”
Chuck Bason, DC Premier (AAU) Recruiting Director/Coach: “On the court, Maryland is getting a kid who is a relentless worker. He was really doubted his freshman year. People told him he wouldn’t play Division I and he took that to heart and used it as motivation. He’s just a tireless worker with a chip on his shoulder. He has the intensity and drive to succeed. Marcus is one of the most coachable kids I’ve ever been around and is an extension of the coach on the court. And of course, he’s one of the best shooters in the country. Marcus comes from a great family who raised him the right way.”
Adam Finkelstein, ESPN Recruiting Analyst: “Marcus is a long-armed combo guard who play on or off-ball. He showed in the UnderArmour Association he can be reliable as a primary decision maker. His differentiating skill is his ability to shoot, which will be highlighted this season at Brewster Academy as he plays with other high-level players that will create room for his to flourish offensively.”