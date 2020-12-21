TerrapinSportsReport - Marcus Minor enters transfer portal

Maryland junior offensive lineman Marcus Minor has entered the transfer portal, TSR has learned.

Minor, who earned his bachelors degree during the fall semester, enters the portal as a graduate transfer.

The 6-foot-4, 310-pounder played in 25 games over the course of his four years in College Park, including 17 starts.

Minor played at both right and left tackle as a freshman and sophomore, earning his first career start on the road versus Michigan State as a true freshman at right tackle.

After missing the final eight games of his sophomore season due to injury, Minor bounced back as a redshirt sophomore in 2019, starting all 10 games he appeared in at right tackle.

Minor was moved inside to right guard to start the 2020 season with sophomore Jaelyn Duncan locked in at left tackle and sophomore Spencer Anderson earning the right tackle job. He started the first three games of the season before missing the final two games.

Minor becomes the second former DeMatha offensive lineman to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer in as many years, joining another former starter, Terrance Davis, who transferred to Wake Forest this past offseason.