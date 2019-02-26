Maryland a 'dream school' for Ga. three-star running back
Running back has been a position of strength for Maryland in recent years, and new head coach Mike Locksley and his staff intend on keeping it that way.
Terps running backs coach Elijah Brooks will play a big role in keeping the backfield’s momentum rolling in College Park, and one way he can do so is by landing talent such as Stephenson (Stone Mountain, Ga.) 2020 three-star running back Deondre Jackson, who picked up an offer from Maryland Feb. 19 and is eager to get on campus.
