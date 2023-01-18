For the second time in less than a week, the Terps have added another experienced offensive lineman through the transfer portal as former Frotsburg State star Gottlieb Ayedze announced his commitment to Maryland on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder chose the Terps over Virginia Tech after taking official visits to each school over the past couple of weekends.

A Maryland native who played his high school football at Germantown (Md.) Northwest, Ayedze was highly coveted by Power 5 schools like Maryland, despite having spent the past four years playing at the Division II level.

Ayedze had other options following his senior season at Frostburg State, as he was invited to the Reese's Senior Bowl and had garnered some NFL attention. But he instead chose to enter the transfer portal, taking visits to Virginia Tech and Maryland.

Ayedze officially visited Maryland this past weekend. He was hosted by former high school teammate Kaden Prather who recently announced his transfer to Maryland from West Virginia, where he was a starting wide receiver for the Mountaineers last season.

Ayedze comes to Maryland having been named first-team all-conference multiple times and is coming off a senior season in which he was named a Division II All-American after starting all 11 games for the Bobcats. He is expected to slide into one of the starting offensive line spots that opened up with the departures of Jaelyn Duncan, Johari Branch and Spencer Anderson, likely at one of the tackle positions.