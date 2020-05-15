Louisville and Maryland have been battling for running back Colby McDonald for months but they running back out of Washington (D.C.) St. John's College High decided to stay close to home and play for the Terps. McDonald joins two of his teammates as Maryland commits and explained his decision to choose the Terps over the Cardinals here.

“I like how coach Locksley is rebuilding the program,” McDonald said. “I like what they're doing up there. It's home. I've always been watching Maryland growing up. They've been one of the schools that I've always liked to watch. I've built a relationship with their running backs coach, Elijah Brooks, because I used to play against him in high school. I've known him for a few years now.

“Having them (current teammates Taizse Johnson and Antwain Littleton) committed there played a really good role because those are some people that I know well,” he said. “I still think that I'll be able to showcase my talents with them there. It'll be fun because know each other so well. The stay home movement really played a big role in my recruitment because I like the idea of all the talent around here showing the country that we don't need to go somewhere else to show out.

“I like the way Maryland knows how to spread the ball out but they can also run it inside,” said McDonald. “They have a pro-style offense and with coach Locks coming from Alabama, he's an offensive guru. I like what he is doing and will do going forward.”