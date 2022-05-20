Maryland adds former Seton Hall guard Jahari Long

A Houston, Texas native, Long played in just five games this past season at Seton Hall, undergoing season-ending knee surgery last December due to an injury suffered last offseason.

The 6-foot-5 lead guard gives the Terps some much needed depth behind expected starting point guard Jahmir Young, who spent the past three seasons as a starter at Charlotte. He also brings experience and an understanding of what to expect from new Maryland head coach Kevin Willard, having played for him the past two seasons in South Orange, New Jersey.

A former Rivals three-star, Long originally committed to Willard out of high school as a member of the 2020 class. He chose the Pirates then over offers from Butler, Louisiana Tech, Minnesota, South Florida, VCU, Wichita State and more. He is the third transfer guard to commit to Maryland this offseason, joining Young and former Georgetown starting shooting guard Donald Carey.

A sophomore this past season at Seton Hall, Long will have three years of eligibility remaining when he arrives in College Park. With the addition of Long, the Terps now have two remaining scholarships available for the 2022-2023 season with the expectation they will take a couple of front court players with those remaining spots. Washington State forward Efe Abogidi, who visited College Park last weekend, remains the Terps' top available prospect.