Just a few hours before taking the field for its season opener Aug. 31 against Howard, Maryland landed a commitment from Clearwater (Fla.) Central Catholic 2020 three-star defensive tackle Jerzhan Newton , who announced his decision via Twitter.

Newton had a top five of Florida State, Kansas State, Maryland, Miami, and South Florida, ultimately choosing the Terps over the Bulls.

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Newton received an offer from Maryland back on May 23 and wasted no time in planning an official visit to College Park, which took place June 21-23.

“I went up there with my mom and my dad,” Newton told TSR after his official. “I really liked the campus and the upcoming facility they have planned to build. But most importantly, I liked the coaches a lot. They showed high interest in me throughout the whole trip. They didn’t try to impress me; they were the same way throughout the whole visit -- just nice, cool people. I can tell they like to win and I like that. Coach Locksley wants to do what he did at Alabama and I’m all about winning.”

Newton is eager to join the program and be a part of the family atmosphere he saw them building during his visit.

“[Locksley] was just talking to me about how he’s trying to rebuild the program and that he needs the right players for that,” Newton said. “And he said that I’d be a great fit in the program. I really liked talking to him. He’s an honest person and I can tell he’s all about the players, not just as players but he cares about us as people too. It’s all about being a family over there.”

Newton becomes the 16th recruit to commit to Maryland’s 2020 class, and the first defensive tackle to pledge, addressing a major need the Terps have in the trenches.