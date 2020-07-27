TerrapinSportsReport - Maryland adds Swiss big man to men's basketball roster

The Maryland men's basketball program has signed 6-foot-10 Swiss forward Arnaud Revaz, head coach Mark Turgeon announced Monday morning.

“I’m super excited to get to America and join Maryland as I start a new chapter of my life,” Revaz said in a statement. “It’s a great opportunity for me to play basketball and get my education at a great university. I have a similar story to Alex Len in that we both started playing basketball late and I’m aware of the success he had at Maryland. After four years with JL Bourg, a wonderful club to whom I owe a lot, I feel ready to take on new challenges with my teammates at Maryland.”

Revaz most recently competed with JL Bourg basketball club of the Pro A U21 French league, averaging 6.7 points and 3.5 rebounds in 25 games played during a COVID-19 shortened 2019-2020 season. He is also a member of the Swiss National program, having played on the U18 Swiss team in the FIBA U18 European Championship Division B, where he averaged 9.6 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

Revez was invited to attend a one-week U23 Swiss National Team camp beginning July 27.





“We are really excited to welcome Arnaud to our program,” said Turgeon. “He will bring a great skillset and versatility to our team, having the ability to shoot 3’s, dribble, pass and score with both hands around the basket. His natural ability and feel for the game are impressive qualities for somebody who picked up the game at such a late age. He has improved immensely over the last few years and will be a great fit in our system as he joins our program in College Park.”

Revaz competed in the heptathlon as a track & field athlete (specializing in high jump) for eight years before being discovered in 2015 by a retired professional basketball player at the age of 15 when he stood 6-7.

The Terps continue to revamp their frontcourt this offseason with the addition of Revaz. He joins fellow newcomers Jarius Hamilton (Boston College transfer) and Galin Smith (graduate transfer from Alabama).

Revaz joins the Maryland program with all four years of eligibility.

Maryland now has 11 players on scholarship for the upcoming season with two open scholarships remaining.