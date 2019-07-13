As new head coach Mike Locksley begins the rebuilding effort at Maryland, it will be very important for his staff to have success recruiting in the state of Virginia. That has led to the Terps searching for talent in the state, not only in the Class of 2020, but in future classes as well. That's where a prospect like 2022 Virginia athlete Ramon Brown comes into play. Maryland offered earlier this year and has already hosted the electric playmaker for an on-campus visit. Rivals.com recently caught up with Brown to talk recruiting, including his thoughts on the Terps.

"Over the past few months I've picked up offers from Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and Maryland."

Maryland: "I had been talking with Coach Brooks and I took a visit up there back in the spring. The campus was nice and I really liked it. I really liked the facilities and the coaches are really good people. I got to watch them practice and I really liked the flow of things and how organized everything was. I think the new coaches there have them going in the right direction."

Potential fit: "When I talked to the coaches they said they really like my skillset and they think I can do anything in their offense. They said they would play me out wide, put in the backfield, just however they can get the ball in my hands to make plays. I know they're going to have a new offense this fall and I'll be watching to see how it looks."

Upcoming visits: "I think I'm going to Virginia Tech this month and then I'll take some visits in the fall. I think I'll be back at Maryland for a game for sure."