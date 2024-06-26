Maryland and Georgetown to renew basketball rivalry beginning in 2025
Maryland and Georgetown will renew their basketball rivalry beginning next year, following a nearly decade long hiatus, the schools announced on Tuesday.
The two schools have agreed to a four-game series starting with the 2025-2026 season. The Terps will host the Hoyas in the fall of 2025 at the XFINITY Center, before playing at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. during the 2026-20207 campaign. The Terps will again host during the 2027-2028 season, with the Hoyas hosting again in 2028-2029.
The series has been in the works for some time, as Maryland head coach Kevin Willard and Georgetown head coach Ed Cooley have a longstanding relationship dating back to their days in the Big East at Seton Hall and Providence.
Maryland leads the all-time series against Georgetown, 38-27. The Terps won the most recent meeting between the two schools during the 2016-2017 season, defeating the Hoyas 76-75 in come-from-behind fashion. Maryland was led by Melo Trimble, who finished with a game-high 22 points, including two free-throws in the final seconds to seal the win.
The Terps defeated the Hoyas during the 2001 NCAA Tournament, en route to their first-ever Final Four appearance.
Maryland's win over Georgetown in 1993 is considered one of the most important wins in program history. An unranked Terps team, led by freshman All-American Joe Smith, defeated the No. 15 Hoyas 84-83 in overtime at USAir Arena. That Maryland team would go on to finish the season ranked in the AP Top 25 and earn a trip to the Sweet Sixteen. The team's appearance in the NCAA Tournament was the first of 11 straight under head coach Gary Williams.