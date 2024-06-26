The two schools have agreed to a four-game series starting with the 2025-2026 season. The Terps will host the Hoyas in the fall of 2025 at the XFINITY Center, before playing at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. during the 2026-20207 campaign. The Terps will again host during the 2027-2028 season, with the Hoyas hosting again in 2028-2029.

Maryland and Georgetown will renew their basketball rivalry beginning next year, following a nearly decade long hiatus, the schools announced on Tuesday.

The series has been in the works for some time, as Maryland head coach Kevin Willard and Georgetown head coach Ed Cooley have a longstanding relationship dating back to their days in the Big East at Seton Hall and Providence.

Maryland leads the all-time series against Georgetown, 38-27. The Terps won the most recent meeting between the two schools during the 2016-2017 season, defeating the Hoyas 76-75 in come-from-behind fashion. Maryland was led by Melo Trimble, who finished with a game-high 22 points, including two free-throws in the final seconds to seal the win.

The Terps defeated the Hoyas during the 2001 NCAA Tournament, en route to their first-ever Final Four appearance.

Maryland's win over Georgetown in 1993 is considered one of the most important wins in program history. An unranked Terps team, led by freshman All-American Joe Smith, defeated the No. 15 Hoyas 84-83 in overtime at USAir Arena. That Maryland team would go on to finish the season ranked in the AP Top 25 and earn a trip to the Sweet Sixteen. The team's appearance in the NCAA Tournament was the first of 11 straight under head coach Gary Williams.