Maryland announces new contract extension for Mike Locksley

Last season, Locksley's third as Maryland's head coach since taking over the program in December of 2018, the Terps went 7-6 with a win in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl. It was Maryland's first winning record since 2014 and first bowl win since 2010.

The University of Maryland and head football coach Mike Locksley have agreed to a new five-year contract extension that runs through the 2026 season with incentives that could extend the contract up to two additional years, the school announced Friday morning.

“Coach Locksley uses the mantra ‘The Best Is Ahead’ and it is for Maryland football,” said Maryland director of athletics Damon Evans in a release. “Coach Locks has done a great job revitalizing our football program. Last season, culminating with the emphatic win in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl, demonstrated the progress he is making. Coach Locks continues to build our program and has high expectations and we know he is the man to lead us there. We are thrilled he will be leading our football program into the future as the best is certainly ahead.”

Locksley’s Terps capped off their 2021 season with a 54-10 win over Virginia Tech in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl. Maryland’s 54 points in the game marked the most ever for a Terrapin team in a bowl game and it was the most points ever scored by any team in Pinstripe Bowl history.

"Maryland is not only my dream job, but it’s also home,” said Locksley. “We are building something special here in College Park and I’m extremely grateful and honored to continue to serve as the head football coach at this outstanding university. I appreciate the trust President Pines and Damon Evans have shown in me and I’m thankful for all of the support that our administration has given to make sure our student-athletes are in a position to be successful both on and off the field. There is still plenty of work to be done to elevate this program to where I believe it should be nationally, but I know that we have the right people and structure in place to ensure that the best is ahead for the Terps.”

Locksley has transformed Maryland’s offense into one of the most productive units in the Big Ten. The Terps are one of only two teams (Ohio State) to rank among the top four teams in the conference in scoring offense, total offense and passing offense in 2021. Maryland set numerous school records this past season, including the single-season marks for total yards (5,740) and passing yards (3,960).

Under Locksley’s tutelage, quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has developed into one of the best quarterbacks in the Big Ten. The Locksley and Tagovailoa connection has elevated Maryland’s passing game to heights it has never seen before. Tagovailoa set seven single-season Maryland records in 2021, including program best marks for passing yards (3,860), completions (328), completion percentage (69.2) and passing touchdowns (26 – ties school record).

Recruiting has flourished since Locksley returned to College Park. His first full recruiting class came in 2020 and was ranked No. 32 nationally by Rivals. That class included local five-star wide receiver Rakim Jarrett. Locksley followed that up by signing the No. 20 class nationally in 2021 and the No. 36 class in 2022. In that time, Locksley has landed seven players ranked in the Rivals250 and a pair of five-stars.