TerrapinSportsReport

In addition to the official partner designation, the facility previously known as Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium will be renamed SECU Stadium and will debut on Oct. 1, 2022 as Maryland Football hosts Michigan State for its Big Ten home opener.

The 10-year partnership will also include benefits for the entire campus. SECU will co-present financial wellness workshops for faculty and staff and will partner on the creation of a new financial literacy course for all students. Additionally, Maryland Athletics will amplify SECU’s Kindness Campaign, a project designed to inspire acts of service throughout our communities.

SECU will pay Maryland Athletics a guaranteed $11 million, including a $2.5 million gift that will support programs and facilities, including the construction of the Barry P. Gossett Basketball Performance Center. Additionally, the agreement includes variable compensation that is estimated to net Maryland Athletics another $300,000 to $400,000 annually.

The new naming rights agreement was made possible when Capital One and Maryland Athletics mutually agreed to terminate their current arrangement.

“We are proud to welcome SECU into our Maryland Athletics family,” said Damon Evans, Barry P. Gossett Director of Athletics. “From the very beginning, we aligned with SECU on goals and objectives, and more importantly, our values. It is our intent to use this partnership to do good for our student-athletes, our university and our communities.”

“As Maryland’s largest credit union, SECU takes great pride in partnering with Maryland Athletics and the entire University, one of the nation’s top public universities. Together, we are not only united in our love for Maryland but also in our commitment to positively impacting the people and communities we serve,” said Dave Sweiderk, President and CEO of SECU. “As we continue to grow, it is important for SECU to give back to our communities and uphold our dedication to education and financial wellness. That’s why we are pleased to contribute to the enduring vitality of UMD, while helping its more than 40,000 students, 14,000 faculty and staff members, and Maryland’s next generation of leaders set a foundation for financial success.”

“SECU is a longstanding stalwart corporate citizen of the state of Maryland and the University of Maryland is thrilled to be partnering with them on a wide-range of initiatives that will benefit not just Maryland Athletics, but our entire campus community,” said Darryll J. Pines, President of the University of Maryland.

As part of the University’s Good Neighbor Day Initiative, a partnership with the City of College Park and M-NCPPC Parks & Recreation, the UMD Office of Community Engagement and Department of Transportation, SECU, and Maryland Athletics will partner on a Fill-a-Bus Donation Program at the October 8 home football game. Fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food goods to SECU Stadium to benefit the Campus Pantry and the College Park Community Food Bank. More information: GoodNeighborDay.umd.edu

About SECU (State Employees’ Credit Union of Maryland)

SECU (pronounced "see-cue"), Maryland’s largest state-chartered credit union, serves 250,000 members across the state. As a member-owned, not-for-profit, SECU puts its members first and remains responsible solely to its member base. SECU seeks to serve all of its member needs in one place with most Marylanders qualifying for membership. Headquartered in Linthicum, Md., SECU has 25 financial centers and provides access to over 50,000 free ATMs through the CO-OP network. With more than $5 billion in assets, SECU ranks among the top 60 credit unions nationwide based on total assets in the U.S. Insured by NCUA. For more information, visit www.secumd.org or follow SECU on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.



