TerrapinSportsReport - Maryland announces the addition of transfer QB Reece Udinski

Maryland head football coach Michael Locksley has announced the addition of graduate transfer quarterback Reece Udinski to the Terrapin football program.

The 6-foot-4, 224-pounder spent four years at Virginia Military Institute and was a multi-year starter who set numerous school records for the Keydets.

As a Second Team All-Southern Conference performer in 2019, Udinski broke his own VMI single-season passing record, throwing for 3,276 yards to lead the SoCon, while also breaking Keydet records with 3,155 yards of total offense and a 63.9 percent completion percentage. His 19 touchdown passes were the second most in school history and he began the season with an FCS record 368 consecutive passes without an interception.

This spring, Udinski helped lead VMI to its first 4-0 start since 1981 while throwing for 1,082 yards, seven touchdowns and a 71.5 percent completion percentage.

Udinski threw for 353 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for another in his final game as a Keydet, a 38-37 overtime win over Samford. He missed the final three games of the season after suffering a knee injury versus Samford. He had offseason surgery to repair the damage and is expected to be healthy in time for the start of the 2021 season.

Udinski finished his VMI career atop the Keydet record book with 7,877 passing yards, the sixth-most all-time in SoCon history.

Before enrolling at VMI, Udinski starred at North Penn High School in Pennsylvania, where he became only the second player in state history to throw for more than 4,000 yards in a single season. He broke the District 1 single season passing yards record with 4,119. The North Wales native was the All-Area Player of the Year as a senior as he led the Knights to a 6A District 1 title and 14-1 record.

The Terps will enter the 2021 season with Udinski and returning starter Taulia Tagovailoa as their two scholarship quarterbacks.